Danville, VA Author Publishes Inspiring Collection of Poetry
December 14, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFrom Flat Rock to Heaven: A Collection of Poetry and Short Stories, a new book by Arnold Faw, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The book of poetry carries an inspirational message. ARNOLD FAW has experienced many blessings, heartaches, and trials in life. Through all of them, he has experienced the awesome love of God, help from others, and hope for the days and life ahead. He has discovered that the good always outweighs the bad. Nothing in life is tougher than or more powerful than the mighty grace of God. As some of the writings indicate, people may let you down and disappoint you, but Jesus Christ never will.
From Flat Rock to Heaven: A Collection of Poetry and Short Stories is a 70-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 and eBook ($15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4306-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/from-flat-rock-to-heaven/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/from-flat-rock-to-heaven/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us