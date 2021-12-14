Lake Worth, FL Author Publishes Children's Book
December 14, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGeorge's World of Questions: George the Golden Retriever, a new book by written Maura Weis and illustrated by Marcela Burt, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
George, a golden retriever puppy, is so excited to go to the dog park with his mom! But when he gets there, he is confused by what he sees: lots of different dogs who look nothing like him! George's mom decides to take him on a journey to learn how different things in the world can be-from animals to flowers and even people, too!
About the Author
Born in Manhattan, New York, Maura Weis currently resides in Lake Worth, Florida with her husband and their three dogs. George is her Golden Retriever who inspired her to write this book. She is a mother of two adult children. Maura is an equestrian and a self-proclaimed animal lover. Having a child with special needs, she and her husband founded Hannah and Friends, a charity that provides homes for adults with special needs.
About the Illustrator
Marcela Burt enjoyed painting as a child growing up the youngest of five in Managua, Nicaragua. After moving to Key West, getting married, and starting a new chapter of life in the sunny Florida isle, she rediscovered this passion and talent. It came to be at once therapeutic and relaxing. As her friendship with author Maura Weis grew out of Marce's genuine love and obsession with Golden Retrievers through various social media groups and platforms, she eventually began managing a fun Facebook page about Maura's real-life dog George. Together they came up with the plan and idea of developing George into an adventurous and mischievous children's book character. Marce's watercolors and digital art populate the pages of the Grumpy George series with a fun and playful style that matches both her own personality and the tone of the book.
George's World of Questions is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1543-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/georges-world-of-questions/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/georges-world-of-questions-george-the-golden-retriever/
