Melbourne, FL Author Publishes Suspense Novel
December 15, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBirds of a Feather, a new book by Michele Wallace Campanelli, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Officer Laura Camp once loved the movie The Birds by Alfred Hitchcock-that was before she lived out the horrific reality. Vultures suddenly began attacking everyone at the Juvenile Detention Center where she worked. However, the vultures aren't even her worst problem: the Crown gang tries to break out one of the their own, a prisoner named Mack.
After breaking out from the JDC, to everyone's surprise, Mack returns to help Officer Camp fight the vulture threat. But will he turn away from a gangster's life to become the honorable man Officer Camp knows he can be?
Birds of a Feather is a thriller that shows that even the darkest individuals can be both human and winged beast.
About the Author
Michele Wallace Campanelli is a writer, screenwriter, singer, entertainer and Social Media Director of the Space Coast Symphony Orchestra. For more information go to http://www.michelecampanelli.com.
Birds of a Feather is a 214-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1133-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/birds-of-a-feather/
