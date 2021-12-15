Lucama, NC Author Publishes Collection of Cautionary Tales
December 15, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBitter-Sweet-Devil-Talk, a new book by Clem Tyson Jr., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"We know that we are from God, and the whole world lies in the power of the evil one."
(1 John 5:19 ESV)
Did you know that the Devil is real and can come in and out of your life at any given moment? He does not need your permission to interfere with your everyday life.
Bitter-Sweet-Devil-Talk is a journey through the lives of different people and circumstances with the experience of the Devil popping in and out of their lives unexpectedly.
Learn through their experiences the importance of believing in yourself, and do not let the Devil rule you!
About the Author
Clem Tyson Jr. resides in North Carolina. The father of one son and a God-fearing man, he is an entrepreneur and author, and an Army veteran.
His hobbies include traveling, fishing, driving, landscaping, and just staying busy. He desires to see people embrace their weakness with the Devil and use the gift God has given them.
Bitter-Sweet-Devil-Talk is a 102-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7177-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/bitter-sweet-devil-talk/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/bitter-sweet-devil-talk/
