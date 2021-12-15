Cranberry Township, PA Author Publishes Children's Book
December 15, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsShine Your Light, a new book by Christina M. Brown, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
One day, while catching fireflies at twilight, four siblings make a wish for a light of their own to shine. Little do they know, they already have one! Shine Your Light celebrates the internal light that radiates from our hearts when we make an effort to have a positive impact in someone's day. Young or old, we all have a light to shine. Be sure to use it!
About the Author
Christina M. Brown is a dedicated wife, mother of four, childhood educator, certified personal trainer, nutrition coach, and youth exercise specialist. She is committed to living a healthy and active lifestyle, and is passionate about spreading positivity, inspiration, empowerment, and encouragement. Christina is a faithful follower of Christ, and actively attends and volunteers at her church and her children's school. Brown enjoys family workouts, cheering on her kids at their activities, date nights with her husband, pool days, beach vacations, repurposing antiques, and fundraising for the scholarship she founded to honor her late grandparents.
Shine Your Light is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3509-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/shine-your-light/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/shine-your-light/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us