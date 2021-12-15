Spokane, WA Author Publishes Collection of Poetry
December 15, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsShe…, a new book by Olesya Sytnik, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
She… is a book about nothing and everything at the same time. It is about truth, feelings, emptiness, happiness, and the magic of love. It is about experiences every one of us is able to relate to. The author truly believes everyone could find something to attach to in this book.
About the Author
Olesya Sytnik is just a Russian girl who believes in love and magic. She lives in Spokane, Washington with her beautiful daughter. She teaches Sytnik the importance of believing in herself. She always thought it was supposed to be the other way around, that Sytnik should be teaching her daughter stuff, but… it seems to be a two-way street, and Sytnik loves it. She describes herself as a simple human, who works, mows the lawn, cooks, cleans, does laundry, and pays taxes, just like everyone else. She likes to run and exercise. She loves poetry, fire, and wine. Like she says, she is simply a human.
She… is a 48-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7247-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/she/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/she/
