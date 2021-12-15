Naples, FL Author Publishes Book on U.S. Sugar Policy
December 15, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Everglades and International Sugar, a new book by Leo S. Martinuzzi Jr., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The purpose of The Everglades and International Sugar is to examine U.S. sugar policy from a number of perspectives including changes in the world market, the incentives which the policy provides, the impact of sugar on the political process, the environmental damage which the industry has caused, particularly in Florida, and the increasing dichotomy between our sugar policy on the one hand and our efforts to promote international trade and development on the other.
About the Author
Leo S. Martinuzzi Jr. was brought up in Europe (Italy and England) and the U.S. He has a B.A. from Harvard with honors and a B. Litt from St. Catherine's College in Oxford, England. He spent twenty-five years with Chase Manhattan Bank.
The Everglades and International Sugar is a 58-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3446-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-everglades-and-international-sugar/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us