Lakewood, NJ Author Publishes Children's Mystery Book
December 15, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMike Allen's: A Summer Mystery in Manasquan, a new book by S.K. Fletcher, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In a small New Jersey shore town during the summer of '63, a crime is committed. Between summer school and backyard baseball games, ten-year old Mike Allen and his friends work to solve this mystery. Facing school bullies and ever graver threats, this young group must recognize what they individually value in order to deal with the challenges confronting them and those they love.
About the Author
S.K. Fletcher has led a rich, challenging and rewarding life. His family is the center of his life: his wife of forty-three years Cheryl, his two boys Sean and Kelly, his daughter-in-law Jessica, and his grandchildren Landon, Tristan and Vivienne.
Fletcher is a retired educator, National Board Certified Teacher of Social Studies, and he grew up in the town this book is set in. Writing about adolescent life is a natural extension from all the years in the classroom. In retirement, Fletcher's hobbies include golf and fishing, along with his writing.
Make sure to check out the author's Facebook page, S.K. Fletcher Books.
Mike Allen's: A Summer Mystery in Manasquan is a 88-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 and eBook ($6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4383-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/mike-allens-a-summer-mystery-in-manasquan/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/mike-allens-a-summer-mystery-in-manasquan/
