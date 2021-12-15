Pembroke, NC Author Publishes Historical Nonfiction
December 15, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRevolutionary War Patriots: Bladen, Robeson, Cumberland, Sampson, and Duplin Counties, North Carolina, a new book by Rev. Dr. Carolyn Cummings-Woriax, has been released by RoseDog Books.
An honest attempt at true genealogy and a factual record of events requires a lot of time and dedication. It can be an exasperating undertaking but when it all comes together, it is tremendously rewarding.
Many stories of oral tradition, historical and military records were utilized to create The Revolutionary War Patriots: Bladen, Robeson, Cumberland, Sampson, and Duplin Counties, North Carolina. History and storytelling have been, and continue to be welcomed highlights in author's life, and are precious gifts passed to her through her oral traditionalist father and other members of the community and culture who shared their stories of yesteryear.
The Revolutionary War Patriots: Bladen, Robeson, Cumberland, Sampson, and Duplin Counties, North Carolina is a caption of the migration pattern of warriors who entered through various wars, such as The Colonial War (Whigs and Tories), the Indian Wars, The Tuscarora War, The Revolutionary War and other skirmishes that occurred during the early settling of the New Country. Tradition suggests that local Indians who fought alongside the European settlers during the Indian and Tuscarora Wars, did not receive monetary gifts, and instead were rewarded with conquered Indians to possess as slaves.
The migration pattern of the soldiers spanned from Virginia (the Roanoke River and Halifax, Surry County), across North Carolina (Warren, Sampson, Duplin, Carteret, Cumberland, New Hanover, Sampson, and Bladen counties) and into South Carolina. These Militiamen endured harsh swamps, waterlogged fringes, Old Indian fields, paths and trails, and successfully formed what is now known as Robeson County, NC. Most of those mighty warriors who survived the Revolutionary War thrived after the Fall of Charles Town in SC, in 1780, later settled in Bladen County and established a Free Nation, exempt from British rule.
As payment for their loyalty and military service, these patriots were rewarded with a 640-acre land grant in Bladen, Cumberland, Duplin, Sampson and other NC counties. Those who received grants in the vicinity of Robeson County mostly settled in the Saddletree community, and as a result of these grants the city of Lumberton was founded by John Willis, a former Revolutionary War officer. Those patriots who fought side-by-side through multiple wars would later cohese together as civilians, witness everyday culture, marriages, child births, merchants, gained seats in local and state judicial and political offices and serve the community as farmers and spiritual leaders.
About the Author
History and storytelling are prominent in Rev. Dr. Carolyn Cummings-Woriax's life. As a child, her oral traditionalist father and other members of the community shared their stories of yesteryear.
Rev. Dr. Cummings-Woriax holds special interests in Colonial War, the Whigs and Tories, the Tuscarora Indians War, and the Revolutionary War. These wars were harsh, particularly for those economically poor, with injustices and slavery placed upon those who had always known freedom, with forced transition to bondage by the encroaching occupants in the New Colony.
Sadly, these wars played a major role in the writer's ancestry-on both sides-as European family connections fought against the Natives of America family connections, which in turn was met by counterattacks.
While in preparation of certification of her Daughters of American Revolution War Patriot, John Brooks, Rev. Dr. Cummings-Woriax discovered an unrecognized wealth of information. Patriots who fought side by side in these major battles continued their commonality as citizens within local counties. Her discovery showed that a more vital patriotism was taking place among the patriots as citizens in the New Colony.
Rev. Dr. Cummings-Woriax returns to her biblical history to point out the words of God: Only God can raise up a nation, and only God can tear down a nation. She understands this is what God has done for the early patriots and their descends. The building of a new community of people was God's doing.
Revolutionary War Patriots: Bladen, Robeson, Cumberland, Sampson, and Duplin Counties, North Carolina is a 152-page paperback with a retail price of $31.00 (eBook $26.00). The ISBN is 978-1-64957-805-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/revolutionary-war-patriots/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/revolutionary-war-patriots-bladen-robeson-cumberland-sampson-and-duplin-counties-north-carolina/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
RoseDog Books
Contact Us