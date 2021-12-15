Intercoin Inks Strategic Partnership With India Blockchain Alliance

× Email Intercoin

The collaboration between Intercoin and the India Blockchain Alliance marks the beginning of a successful relationship designed to accelerate blockchain exposure with the implementation of cryptocurrencies and NFTs for businesses, universities and organizations across many regions of India.Intercoin's secure and scalable platform will help India Blockchain Alliance to create socio-economic impact to drive evidence-based initiatives in the Indian region.Mr. Raj Kapoor, the Founder of India Blockchain Alliance, had this to say about the newly formed alliance:"The partnership with Intercoin sets the pace for a transformational paradigm in India. We are very excited to be a part of Intercoin's disruptive technology for NFTs and cryptocurrencies for communities. We will be happy to skill up students and artists in India to implement Intercoin's platform with the opportunity to tap into the global market for disruptive blockchain jobs.''"This strategic partnership will be an integral part of our initiative that we are rolling out in partnerships with prestigious academic partners and governmental organisations across India," added Gregory Magarshak, the Co-Founder and CEO of Intercoin.About IntercoinIntercoin is a global currency platform that enables communities to issue and manage their currency to circulate among the local population. Intercoin enables fintech innovation on the local community level, leading to stronger communities with less poverty, greater sustainability and transparency for all.Mr Magarshak was a web developer, software architect and engineer for Bloomberg before becoming a full-time entrepreneur in 2011, dedicated to building decentralized communities.In 2017, Gregory Magarshuk and Jason Page started Intercoin Inc. with the inspiring goal of helping to decentralize the local and global payment networks.About India Blockchain AllianceThe India Blockchain Alliance was established with the purpose of mutual assistance in the field of business development, networking, cooperation and a joint approach to defending the interests of the members of the alliance.Founded in 2018, the India Blockchain Alliance plays a vital role in presenting cutting edge technologies for adoption across India with many partners and demonstrating visible social impact in several domains. It is a not-for-profit organisation that promotes evidence-based adoption of Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technologies (DLT) across the public and private sectors.