Canadian Law Firm Selects Mr. Turing AI Matching Technology for Immigration Service
December 15, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology News[Toronto, ON] - A leading Canadian immigration consulting service is partnering with a Canadian-based Artificial Intelligence and Big Data startup to help new Canadians find employment opportunities in Canada.
Calver Immigration Consulting Inc. is partnering with Mr. Turing and leveraging their advanced AI matching algorithms to support the current manual job matching process.
"This is a much-needed improvement and investment. We need to match immigrants to job postings here in Canada, and we need to do it more in real-time to react to the growing needs of Canadian employers," said Jade Calver, President of Calver Immigration Consulting Inc..
"Mr. Turing's matching algorithms will be a game-changer for everyone involved. Employers will get access to the most qualified candidates while new Canadians will be able to start the next exciting chapter in their lives that much faster."
Calver Immigration Consulting Inc. is rated Canada's #1 boutique immigration firm. They offer personalized service and dedicated experts that stay by every client's side every step of the way. They serve clients across the world and have helped countless people find gainful employment and fulfilling new lives in Canada.
Mr. Turing is a spin-off of Data H, an Artificial Intelligence and Big Data startup, created in March 2016 to solve a great challenge: the time that companies spend searching for information and the frustration of often failing to find what is needed.
"We look forward to advancing the matching process by using our AI technology for Calver Immigration Consulting," said Marcelo Noronha, President of Mr. Turning.
"So much of our work is typically about improving efficiency and helping companies improve their bottom lines through automation. But there is a very human element to this project that gets us really excited. We can help people find their dream jobs and dream lives in Canada."
Canada opens its doors to between 250,000 and 300,000 new immigrants each year, which is one of the highest rates in the world. As of 2020, there were just above eight million immigrants with permanent resident status living in Canada.
A recent study revealed that the top 5 barriers immigrants face when attempting to join the Canadian job market include:
By working with a proven and respected immigration firm, a job seeker can overcome all of these barriers. They can gain access to skilled and experienced professionals that understand the Canadian employment landscape and have strong relationships with would-be employers in multiple industries. At the same time, the addition of AI-based matching helps find opportunities and connections much more quickly and efficiently.
About Mr. Turing
Our Intelligent Business Assistant's Operation is done according to customers' needs. We build artificial intelligence projects for our customers, ensuring Alan is able to extract the correct information to meet your demands, adding intelligence to your research.
We transform documents into knowledge bases processed by Artificial Intelligence algorithms that optimize the response search process. We increase efficiency, productivity and preserve knowledge in one place.
About Calver Immigration Consulting Inc.
Calver Immigration Consulting Inc. provides strategic recruitment assistance and immigration services to companies that are looking for solutions to their staffing needs. We oversee the entire process from start to finish to ensure a seamless process for you and your employees.
Each individual has a unique situation and set of circumstances and needs. We've carefully crafted a suite of immigration services that will serve virtually any situation.
