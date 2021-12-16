Optomi Professional Services Secures Significant Investment from FFL Partners
December 16, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsOptomi Professional Services (the "Company") is pleased to announce its partnership with San Francisco-based private equity firm FFL Partners ("FFL") today. The investment solidifies the Company's strength and potential for significant expansion on the back of nine years of above-market organic growth and a current revenue run rate of $200 million.
"We're thrilled to partner with FFL to continue empowering our clients to achieve their digital transformation initiatives," said Chuck Ruggiero, CEO of Optomi Professional Services. "We're confident that FFL's resources and expertise will further enable Optomi to meet the demand for next generation IT talent and provide Provalus with more opportunity to launch additional delivery center locations that benefit rural U.S. communities."
Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.
Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Atlanta, OPS provides technology consulting, team augmentation and domestic rural outsourcing services to Fortune-listed clients all across the U.S. OPS operates through two primary brands: Optomi, which focuses on high-end IT consulting and staff augmentation, and Provalus, a trailblazing provider of domestic IT outsourcing through jobs in rural communities that contribute to their revitalization. The Company's services include a wide range of cybersecurity, data modernization, software engineering, cloud & infrastructure, helpdesk, customer experience and business optimization consulting services.
OPS Cofounder and Board Chairman, Michael Winwood commented, "We're immensely proud of what we have built over the last nine years since our inception. This is the result of our team's incredible dedication and tenacity for which we are profoundly grateful. OPS was built on the back of strong core values and we are pleased to have found such a culturally-aligned partner in FFL, whose knowledge and experience in our industry will help propel us to the next level of success."
"The need for expert IT talent in software development, cybersecurity, data modernization and business optimization has never been greater, and OPS is helping companies solve the technology talent shortfall in new and unique ways" said Jonathon Bunt, Director at FFL Partners. Cas Schneller, Managing Partner of FFL Partners, added "our experience in the space has helped us identify and partner with some of the best companies in the business and we look forward to supporting OPS' continued success."
The United States IT staffing market is valued at $34 billion while the US IT Outsourcing Market is estimated at over $90 billion, according to industry data, and both are poised for additional growth as more corporations do business remotely and the demand for IT professionals with hard-to-find skill sets increases. OPS' specialized IT staffing focus areas in particular represent a market that is growing up to 30 percent annually.
OPS' Provalus brand represents a groundbreaking new domestic outsourcing model that benefits clients, employees and communities. U.S. businesses are rethinking offshoring, opting instead for cost-effective onshore solutions that meet their cultural alignment needs, time zone, data security concerns, business continuity plans, security and compliance requirements. With each Provalus delivery center, under-resourced rural communities get an infusion of quality stable IT jobs, community partnership and tax revenue.
Fairmount Partners served as the sell-side advisor to OPS. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to FFL and Morris, Manning & Martin, LLP served as legal counsel to OPS on the transaction.
About Optomi Professional Services
Optomi Professional Services is a purpose-driven collection of elite brands dedicated to partnering with clients to fuel their technology initiatives. The 100% U.S.-based firm provides skillset-focused support through three service channels: I.T. consulting, team augmentation and domestic rural outsourcing. OPS was born out of a passion for making a meaningful impact all across the U.S. It advances technology through innovative alternatives to stale traditional staffing and offshore outsourcing while impacting kids, communities and generations to come. As we deliver our holistic solution to address the tech talent shortage, we fulfill our mission to provide meals for under-resourced children, lift the spirits of hospitalized kids, present opportunities for families to thrive through the creation of technology careers and elevate entire communities as a result of the economic growth we enable. For more information, please visit www.optomiservices.com
About FFL Partners
Founded in 1997, FFL Partners is a San Francisco-based private equity firm with over $5 billion under management. FFL pursues thematic investments in business services and healthcare services partnering with exceptional management teams where the firm's high engagement operating model and extensive network can help accelerate growth and unlock value. Growing our businesses has provided over 75% of the value created by FFL for its investors. For additional information, please visit www.fflpartners.com.
Contact Information
Christen Black, CMO of OPS
Optomi Professional Services
