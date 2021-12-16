Indianapolis, IN Author Publishes Autograph Collection Book
December 16, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Brickley Collection, a new book by Patrick "The King" Brickley, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Patrick "The King" Brickley is a collector and has amassed a wonderful collection of autographs and screen-used props and wardrobe expanding through many different genres. This is his story of family, friends, business, and collecting. He invites you into his world and shows you how the collection exists. Through stories and photographs, you can capture a life of collecting. So jump in and begin your journey; you never know what you might find….
For a visual view and periodic updates, you may find The Brickley Collection on YouTube under Thebrickleycollection.
The Brickley Collection is a 572-page hardcover with a retail price of $93.00 (eBook $88.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63764-710-3. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at www.rosedogbookstore.com
