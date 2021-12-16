Garden City, ID English Teacher and Author Publishes Alternate History Novel
December 16, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHe Walks Among Us: The "After" Life of Elvis Presley, a new book by Christopher Wood, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Elvis Presley fakes his death with the help of the FBI and tries to live out his life in peace, but he knows his past and a determined private eye will catch up to him. The decision to pursue a new life takes great planning and eventually leads to his new persona-Mr. Dale Gant-on a path to peace and redemption. The world is still fascinated by the King of Rock-n-Roll forty-five years after his "death." Readers of He Walks Among Us get a first-person view of what it is like to be famous, so famous that one would do anything to be normal, and learn that the price of fame is very steep indeed.
About the Author
Christopher Wood was a newspaper writer and editor before going on to a teaching career in journalism, English, and a variety of other subjects. Currently, he lives on the Boise River in Garden City, Idaho, with his wife of 36 years. Their grown children, their spouses, and four grandsons also live in the Treasure Valley. In his spare time, you can find Wood on the golf course or dreaming up writing ideas while walking and biking on the Boise greenbelt.
He Walks Among Us: The "After" Life of Elvis Presley is a 256-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4254-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/he-walks-among-us/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/he-walks-among-us/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
