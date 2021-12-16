Seattle, WA Author Publishes Book
December 16, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhat If One Plus One Is Not Two?, a new book by Daniel McMullan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
What If One Plus One Is Not Two? shares an internal dialogue dissecting some of life's most perplexing questions. Fascinated by chemistry in school, nineteen year-old McMullan pondered over different theories of nature while writing in his notebooks. This led him to epiphanies that completely changed his understanding of the world. For over a decade he organized and elaborated on those writings to form this book. Although we desire a rational understanding of life, McMullan suggests that an honest analysis of any conclusion reveals unreliable assumptions at the foundation. Come along for the ride as he explores the philosophical implications of this paradigm-shifting perspective.
About the Author
Daniel McMullan received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Minor in Mathematics from Midwestern State University in 2011. As a professional designer of industrial control systems, his desire to understand how things work extended beyond the machinery. He is also an accomplished guitar player and writes songs to translate his ideas into melodic experiences. The latest discoveries in science and philosophy continue to intrigue him as he writes new books and music.
What If One Plus One Is Not Two? is a 354-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 and eBook ($17.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4318-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/what-if-one-plus-one-is-not-two/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/what-if-one-plus-one-is-not-two/
