Terrell, TX Chef and Author Publishes Cookbook
December 16, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLuscious Legacies Cookbook: L'Dor V'Dor: From Generation to Generation, a new book by Chef Idalee A. Cathcart, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Luscious Legacies Cookbook is not quite like other cookbooks or self-help books. This insightful and delicious cookbook blends recipes with bits of inspiring and helpful information to ruminate upon. Its purpose is to bring people back to the table and whet the appetites of family and friends during the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic. Food is the glue that keeps us together, regardless of race, religion, or culture. Chef Idalee A. Cathcart hopes you enjoy her sharing of the past while bringing people together in the present…our greatest gift.
About the Author
CHEF IDALEE comes from a very close-knit family circle. They were always there for one another and had monthly gatherings at different family members' homes, which, of course, included a smorgasbord of food. Growing up, Chef Idalee was always involved in her community, and her parents maintained an open-door policy for their neighbors who may need help. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America, Chef Cathcart became a pastry chef/baker and created several scrumptious products that were sold nationwide. A portion of her proceeds went to help veterans, who hold a special place in her heart as her uncle was killed in World War II at the Battle of the Bulge. In her spare time, Chef Idalee enjoys solving puzzles, public speaking, volunteering for local causes, playing with her pets, and working out at the gym.
Luscious Legacies Cookbook is a 146-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1278-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/luscious-legacies-cookbook/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/luscious-legacies-cookbook/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
