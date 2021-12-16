Marshall, MI Author Publishes Historical Fiction
About the Author
Richard D. Hampton Born 1/24/1952 Coldwater Michigan Lived in a house that set next to M-60 In the small town of Burlington. Father Willard Hampton Mother Dorothy. They lived in Burlington for the next four years. Richard never forgets. One of his first memories was that of a tanker truck hitting a tree in front of his house. His father and uncle brought the man in still on fire screaming for help. He set back in the dark stairs, just four years old unnoticed and watched everything as the dark burnt man screamed repeatedly until he could no longer scream. The kitchen filled with smell and smoke and the man was nearly all black and smoking. He was smoldering. Richard never forgot anything.
His brothers (Terry and Tom) were responsible for Richard most of the time. They got caught in a big storm. Snow came down so thick you had a hard time seeing one another. Richards boots were packed with compressed snow. The snow got up to his waste. He did his best He was wet and shaking. There was a large pack of coyotes following them. Richard was losing his boots and walking barefoot in the deep snow. They were in great danger from freezing to death or being attacked by coyotes. They had one 22 single shot Winchester. You might hold them off for just a short while. When that sun goes down, they were going to be in serious trouble. He was shaking uncontrollably, walking so slowly His pants were stiff frozen ice cutting into his ankles. Richard was six. They almost made it. Richard stopped about a hundred yards from home and just sit down. His father carried him.
Richard had an unbelievable life. He filled his duty to USA and was injured twice. His best friend died about a foot away from him. He spent weeks in the army hospitals. He was part of a special unit that gathered and analyzed top secret information. He has been all over the world. He is well educated in business and engineering. He built his own business and managed a few for others He been reading books since he was five. His favorites were, the jungle book, The tale of two cities, and the works of Joseph flavius. He is someone everyone should meet and get to know. General George Patton Jr. president and Ford knew him. This book was written because he was reading so much history about the area and time period. He had been there before. If you meet one man in your life time it should be Richard Hampton.
To my brother who helped, my sister who believed, and my wife for tolerating me.
Thanks for your support R.D.H.
