Lorain, OH Author Publishes Collection Of Poetry
December 17, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDemons Love Heartbreak, a new book by Roderick J. Davis, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Demons Love Heartbreak is a poetry collection that explores how the opinions of others can influence the mind of a young man, directly impacting his emotional status and perception of self, all painted in a beautiful and dark, artistic portrait.
Through his use of language and metaphor, Roderick J. Davis's poems give voice to those who feel voiceless, and his heartfelt honesty inspires.
About the Author
Roderick J. Davis is an artist through-and-through, with a passion for writing that manifests in many different ways: music and poetry, songwriting and book writing, and beyond.
Demons Love Heartbreak is a 44-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 and eBook ($5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1114-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/demons-love-heartbreak/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/demons-love-heartbreak/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
