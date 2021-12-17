Dunkirk, NY Author Publishes Mystery Collection
December 17, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Hourglass Pendant and Other Paul James Mysteries, a new book by Pete Howard, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Hourglass Pendant is a collection of short, interconnected mysteries narrated by Paul James, an understated detective trying to heal from PTSD after witnessing a school shooting. Hired by a mysterious international agency, he begins a cathartic journey across an American frontier filled with danger, romance, and strangely wonderful characters. Combining historical fiction, romance, and fantasy along with carefully crafted images of the stories' various settings, Pete Howard manages to entertain readers while elevating them to new levels of psychological and social awareness.
About the Author
Pete Howard is a musician and educator living in Western New York State.
The Hourglass Pendant and Other Paul James Mysteries is a 180-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7230-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-hourglass-pendant-and-other-paul-james-mysteries/
