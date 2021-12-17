ILN Releases 8th Edition of Corporate Publication, Offering a Summary of Key Corporate Law Principles in 42 Countries
December 17, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsThe International Lawyers Network's Corporate Specialty Group is delighted to announce the eighth release of its corporate publication, "Establishing a Business Entity: An International Guide." This collaborative electronic guide offers a summary of key corporate law principles in 42 countries across the globe, serving as a quick, practical reference for those establishing an entity in these jurisdictions.
Executive Director, and the guide's facilitator, Lindsay Griffiths, says "During uncertain times, the ability to turn to a trusted resource is invaluable. Once again, our Corporate Group has put together a guide with the latest figures and regulations for their jurisdictions that serves as a quick option for those doing business in these countries, as well as connecting you with the lawyers ready to assist you with your legal needs there."
To view the guide, please click here: https://bit.ly/ILNCorporate8th
About the ILN Corporate Specialty Group
Co-Chaired by Mitch Karsch of Davis & Gilbert LLP in New York and Pierre-Menno de Girard of Reinhart Marville Torre in Paris, the Corporate Group provides a platform for discussion among ILN members of Corporate Law matters in an international context, including mergers and acquisitions, commercial contracts and corporate governance, for a range of clients. The Corporate Group meets regularly at ILN Annual and Regional Conferences, whether in person or virtually.
About the ILN
The ILN is a non-exclusive network of high-quality mid-sized law firms, which operates to create a global platform in the provision of legal services, particularly for clients with international needs. With a presence in 67 countries, it is exceptionally well placed to offer seamless legal services, often of a cross-border nature from like-minded and quality legal practices. In 2021, the ILN was honored as Global Law Firm Network of the Year by The Lawyer European Awards, and in 2016 and 2017, they were shortlisted as Global Law Firm Network of the Year. Since 2011, the Network has been listed as a Chambers & Partners Leading Law Firm Network, recently increasing this ranking to be included in the top two percent of law firm networks globally. Today, the ILN remains at the very forefront of legal networks in its reach, capability, and depth of expertise.
Contact Information
Lindsay Griffiths
International Lawyers Network
201-594-9430
