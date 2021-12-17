Abington, MA Author Publishes Adult Comedy Book
December 17, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPuppet C-Men, a new book by Zach Royal, has been released by RoseDog Books.
It's time for grease. It's time to get juiced. The book of Puppet C-Men is the most sacred book of all time as it contains wondrous material in between these covers. Follow two alien Puppets, Scremo and Jewbert, into a world of puppets to protect the human race from the disgusting Zodiac Killer. He intends to wipe out the human race in any way possible as the Cosmic Fish and World come to aid in keeping the world afloat. But things get greasy when the Cosmic Monsters begin to come down as well. Why did they sin? Help them. They don't deserve this.
About the Author
Zach Royal, son of Peter (Nation) Royal and Joanne Royal, grew up in Abington, a small town in Massachusetts. Royal grew up loving sports, as he played them all throughout his youth and eventually into college at Salem State. Zach began writing at a young age and actually started writing this book in 2014. Zach had come up with idea based off funny stories his friends (Justin, David, Izzy, JJ, Raldge, Rodney, Braijon, Tyree) would all tell during their time together. All the puppets in his book are based off people he has come across in life, just with a wild interpretation. A big influence on writing this story though was his older brother Jake, as Jake loved dark humor, whereas Royal always just liked horror. He wanted to write something that would make Jake laugh as he never could growing up. Royal's favorite activity now is both writing and caring for animals. He works at a pet shop but plans to find a greater way to help nature in the near future.
Puppet C-Men is a 208-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63661-030-6. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/puppet-c-men/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/puppet-c-men/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us