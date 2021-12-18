Hermitage, PA Author Publishes Daily Devotional
December 18, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCoffee with God: A 40-Day Poetry Devotional, a new book by Jean Mikulski, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Coffee with God: A 40-Day Poetry Devotional is a collection of 40 devotional poems that address topics including life's daily struggles, interactions on social media, requesting help from God, and seeing God's hand in the sights, sounds, and beauty of nature. What makes this unique is that rather than a written summary explaining the scripture beforehand, it speaks to the reader through scripture that ties in with the accompanying poem. The inspiration for the first poem (and ultimately this book's title) came during one of Jean's morning devotions…as she glanced across the table to an empty chair, she invited God to sit and have a cup of coffee with her. It was in that moment the "Coffee with God" poem was written which then spurred the creation of this collection.
About the Author
Jean Mikulski finds joy in creating poetry and has used it as an outlet to express her thoughts and emotions. Prior to the compilation of this book, her writings were primarily for immediate family or work-related celebrations. Jean has been married for 41 years to her husband Mark and has been blessed with two sons: Steven and Matthew; a daughter-in-law Sara; and four grandchildren: Tessa, Lucas, Ava, and Peter; all are the loves of her life. Since her retirement in 2018 from her position as an elementary school Administrative Assistant, her enjoyment comes from times spent with her family and friends. In past years she has also served as a Sunday School Teacher, Vice President and President of Women's Ministries and participated in the church choir.
Coffee with God: A 40-Day Poetry Devotional is a 104-page hardcover with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4109-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/coffee-with-god-a-40-day-poetry-devotional/
