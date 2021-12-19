Englewood, NJ Author Publishes Children's Book
December 19, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLike a Bouquet of Flowers: Black Americans, Many Colors, Many Shades, a new book by Linda S. Kelly, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A story for children, this moving book is about a young black girl who wonders why some people do not like those who look like her. Uplifting, this book answers many questions of youth and is relevant to the Black Lives Matter Movement happening today. This story will help answer the questions of many young children who may not understand why there is hate like this in the world.
About the Author
Linda S. Kelly was born and raised on a farm in Virginia, teaching her how to value hard work and achieve one's goals. After losing her first-born child to leukemia, she has since donated to different charities, such as the Make a Wish Foundation. The author graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University with a dual Master of Business Management and Administration degree. She is a retired FAA Labor Relations Specialist. Since retiring, Kelly is now a private real estate investor.
Like a Bouquet of Flowers is a 30-page hardback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7050-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/like-a-bouquet-of-flowers-black-americans-many-colors-many-shades/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/like-a-bouquet-of-flowers-black-americans-many-colors-many-shades/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
