Hopkins, MN Author Publishes Spiritual Stories
December 23, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Haters of Reality, a new book by Eric Beck, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
With an almost ontological preoccupation with religion (among other things), one that deals with why we need a God in a world where we still need jobs but, at the same time, vacillating between the pious acceptance of this life and one where nothing is taken seriously, the stories in The Haters of Reality are meant to be humorous. They are meant to ultimately relate the fact that we can love Christ and even reality (despite the title, or perhaps because of it) and still be metaphysically promiscuous. The author hopes readers will enjoy the ride, and perhaps get some relief from their workaday life.
About the Author
Eric Beck is a big film buff and a lover of novels of all kinds. He likes to produce short narrative videos. Churchgoing is important to him, and baseball watching is something he does an awful lot of. Beck enjoys going to Target Field in Minneapolis to see the Twins. He has three siblings.
The Haters of Reality is a 162-page hardcover with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4302-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-haters-of-reality/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us