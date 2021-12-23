Belle Mead, NJ Author Publishes Baseball How-To Book
December 23, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Pitcher's Guide: The Essentials for Throwing Hard & Reaching the Next Level, a new book by Arjun Alwis, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
What must an amateur do to play baseball at a high level, especially if they not built like a prototype pitcher?
A Pitcher's Guide: The Essentials for Throwing Hard & Reaching the Next Level is a collection of advice from a former college pitcher who, unfortunately, started everything discussed in this book too late in his career. But now he's proposing a path to how an undersized pitcher can make it to a high-level of play. The author shares his understanding of how someone who is not built like a prototypical pitcher can find success and play at a higher level. Included are personal anecdotes of what the author was feeling during his growth in the sport. Perhaps readers will learn that if they truly commit to their goal of pitching at a high level, no matter what their physical limitations are, they can accomplish their goal if they train properly.
A Pitcher's Guide: The Essentials for Throwing Hard & Reaching the Next Level is a 96-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4343-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-pitchers-guide-the-essentials-for-throwing-hard-reaching-the-next-level/.
