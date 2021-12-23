La Vergne, TN Author Publishes Children's Book
December 23, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Adventures of Mike and William - Issue #3, a new book by Mike Brown, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Adventures of Mike and William: Issue #3 is a sequel to The Adventures of Mike and William: Issues #1 and #2. Mike and William fly around and have a very fun day. My characters have always been inside me. It just took a lot of years for them to come out. It is extremely difficult to create something from nothing. It is possible. And I hope kids read all my books and create something new.
About the Author
Mike Brown loves art and the entire The Adventures of Mike and William audience. His thoughts will live on forever through his series.
The Adventures of Mike and William - Issue #3 is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7303-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-adventures-of-mike-and-william-issue-3/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-adventures-of-mike-and-william-issue-3/
Contact Information
Contact Us
