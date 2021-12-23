Wichita, KS U.S. Army Veteran and Author Publishes Biography
December 23, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Warrior, a Patriot, a Hero, and a Mentor: The Life and Times of John W. Monk 1916-2018, a new book by Eugene Anderson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Following the story of a man born into an era of De Jure segregation in Louisiana, you see all of the accomplishments John W. Monk achieved in his life with the cards against him. From being ranked Master Sergeant to mentoring several others on how to create a successful business, John W. Monk was admired and loved by many, which you will see for yourself all the difference he made in all the lives he touched.
About the Author
Eugene Anderson served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1965. He has served in the Kansas House of Representatives, the Kansas State Senate, and as chairperson of the Kansas Commission on Civil Rights. Anderson has a BA from the Fairmont College of Liberal Arts and Science at Wichita State University and a Master's degree in Public Administration. He is currently a private business owner in the community where he has resided for nearly sixty years.
A Warrior, a Patriot, a Hero, and a Mentor: The Life and Times of John W. Monk 1916-2018 is a 148-page hardback with a retail price of $38.00 (eBook $33.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3344-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-warrior-a-patriot-a-hero-and-a-mentor-the-life-and-times-of-john-w-monk-1916-2018/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-warrior-a-patriot-a-hero-and-a-mentor/
