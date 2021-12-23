Loveland, CO Author Publishes Sci-Fi Sequel
December 23, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsParachute Minds: Light Switch, a new book by Jeremiah Sanchez, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
On Traveler's home world of Whewliss, Gideon, Dumakleiza, and Timrekka are prepared to go where all others have failed-where the most advanced planet fears-where their destiny calls to them from across the stars.
Harnessing elastic light, they will embark for humanity's hallowed horizon: the fourth phase. But as they venture off into the unknown, a new peril will force them to question if light will be enough, or if to find salvation, they must turn to the dark.
In an age where we look beyond our planet and see not mystical heavens out of reach, but a universe within our explorative grasp, the big questions grow louder. Are we alone? And more unsettling, what exists in the farthest reaches of the darkness?
For more information on the series and author, visit his website: miahsanchez.com/books
Parachute Minds: Light Switch is a 494-page paperback with a retail price of $28.00 (eBook $23.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7270-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/parachute-minds-light-switch/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/parachute-minds-light-switch/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
