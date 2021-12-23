Jackson, MS Author Publishes Collection of Poetry
December 23, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Mind of a Manic Depressive, a new book by Tameka LaShay, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Mind of a Manic Depressive is a poetry book about true emotions. After some storms in life, Tameka LaShay was diagnosed with the illness and needed ways to cope. She had to release the hurt in order to accept the promise. This book is her proof that one can move past the negative and become great. She hopes this book can bring understanding and awareness to people who do not understand mental illness and also help those who suffer from any form of mental illness to get help and not allow it to control them.
About the Author
Tameka LaShay graduated from Turner Jobs in Albany, Georgia. She completed trades in business and medical office technology while earning her GED. She is currently working on her MBA with Strayer University.
The Mind of a Manic Depressive is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1135-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-mind-of-a-manic-depressive/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-mind-of-a-manic-depressive/
