Paragould, AR Author Publishes Mysterious Fantasy Novel
December 24, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Tree Beast, a new book by Tracy Pak, has been released by RoseDog Books.
When Native American FBI agent Sarema gets called in to investigate an unusual case in Colorado, she finds that the case is connected to an event of her past. A case filled with mystical monsters she thought was just a nightmare.
About the Author
Author Tracy Pak is a purchasing agent for Utility Trailer of Paragould, Arkansas. In her free time, she loves to read. She is the mother of two enthusiastic boys. When they were little, she would read bedtime stories to them. At times, she would make up new stories to entertain them. As they get older, they have started reading to her.
The Tree Beast came to life after waking up from a vivid dream that Pak recounted to her family. Her boys loved the mystical creatures, and her husband told her to write it down. While creating the full story, Pak developed the setting and background for the story, but the locations are real, and the language was researched.
The Tree Beast is a 42-page hardbound with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63764-703-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-tree-beast/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-tree-beast/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
RoseDog Books
