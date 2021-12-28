Brooklyn, NY Veterinarian & Author Publishes Medical Thriller Novel
December 28, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPrimordial Resurgence: Origins, a new book by Dr. Philip Fico, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Set in the nineties, Scott, a zoo veterinarian, is taken on the journey of a lifetime. He has been recruited to take care of real, live dinosaurs! With these dangerous creatures being brought back to life for the amusement of others, Scott and his veterinary team quickly learn just how bad of an idea this is. Filled with adventure and action, Scott's experience shows the controversies surrounding genetic manipulation of animals and the humanity around it.
About the Author
Dr. Philip Fico is a veterinarian with a focus in emergency medicine and critical care. He has been in practice for ten years. Fico has always had an interest in paleontology and has considered it as a career path.
Primordial Resurgence: Origins is a 328-page hardcover with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4076-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/primordial-resurgence-origins/
