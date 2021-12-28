Mount Clemens, MI Author Publishes Novel
December 28, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDevil's Ride, a new book by Crystal Wilson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Devil's Ride is about a biker MC and a woman who faces a lot of obstacles in her life. This book has everything from romance to thrills, dominating, and being submissive as well. Readers can relate because we all have ups and downs and can resonate with the characters as they face challenges, loss, and pain. Devil's Ride is a suspense that will leave you wanting more.
About the Author
Crystal Wilson is a mother of three beautiful kids: Logan, Carly, and Carson. She is the wife of an amazing, supportive husband named Jason.
Crystal loves to sing, dance, and just be a mother. As writing is her biggest passion, she likes to write mainly about romance, some actions, and thrillers.
Devil's Ride is a 76-page hardcover with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3330-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/devils-ride/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us