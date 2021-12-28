La Marque, TX Author Publishes Novel
In a perfect world, we would all be the perfect color, the perfect height, the perfect size, and, yes, the perfect race in all the world-nobody would humiliate, discourage, or degrade anyone, ever! Why is it so important to the world to achieve and become the perfect human race?
It takes an old storyteller to put us in touch with reality and to help us shed our skin to unmask ourselves (so to speak) and reveal a glimpse of who we really are….
Lennis Holloway grew up lying on his parents' hardwood floors of a shotgun country house reading old, outdated Grit newspapers; old, outdated Field and Stream magazines; and any advertisements he could get his hands on. His desire to listen to stories and read stories became a passion. He used his imagination as he read to enjoy imaginable tastes of fruits read about, enjoy the imaginable feel of fine clothes and shoes on his body, and faraway places he couldn't afford to travel to.
Holloway earned a BS degree in English/journalism from Grambling State University and a Master of Education degree from Northeast Louisiana University. He taught for eight years in his hometown of West Carroll Parish School District, four years in Morehouse Parish School District, and twenty-five years in the La Marque Independent School District. He is a member of Support Warrior of the Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church of Hitchcock, Texas. He is married to his childhood sweetheart, Ernestine Nabors, and has two adult children, Shannon and Lynetta Holloway. His oldest daughter, Shannon, has blessed him with a handsome grandson, Tyler; the youngest daughter, Lynetta, and husband Cedric have blessed him with a beautiful granddaughter, Cydnee. Holloway and his wife reside in La Marque, Texas.
In the Company of Masks is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63661-049-8. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/in-the-company-of-masks/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/in-the-company-of-masks/
