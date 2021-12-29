Fairfield, CT Author Publishes Autobiography
December 29, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAttitude and Gratitude, a new book by Patricia Sabena, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Patricia Sabena has experienced a deep childhood, immense tragedies and challenges, and amazing blessings. She takes us with her on her journey from elementary school to college, to finding and losing love and finding it once again, through the pain of loss to the joy of growth. Sabena's life story is moving, humorous, personally revealing, and inspiring. She sets out not to brag about the joys she has found in life but to provide testimony to human mistakes, unlikely interventions, luck, and faith.
About the Author
Patricia Sabena earned a BS in marketing and commerce from Duquesne University and an MA in psychology of the small group from Hunter College. Her career as a qualitative researcher and consumer psychologist has spanned more than fifty-five years, and she has conducted peer workshops on five continents. She was the president of the QRCA, the Qualitative Research Consultants Association, from 1995 to 1998. Additionally, she has been chair of the Lifelong Learners program at the Bigelow Center for Senior Activities in Fairfield, Connecticut, since 2016.
Attitude and Gratitude is a 192-page paperback with a retail price of $35.00 (eBook $30.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3384-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/attitude-gratitude/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/attitude-and-gratitude/
