Lancaster, PA Author Publishes Collection of Religious Revelations
January 01, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGod's Revealed Words to Be Fulfilled, a new book by Larry James Hostetter, has been released by RoseDog Books.
The following pages are the words that the Holy Spirit has provided to author, Larry James Hostetter, through tongues and interpretation of tongues to speak out over the last twenty-some years. Some of them came in prayer meetings, some in church services, and some in the middle of the night. He has carried these words around in his Bible and prayed over them for all these years. Now he feels the Lord has said that he is to share them with the world, so that you, the reader, can know the reality of God and pray over these words, too, one each day of the month and the following months.
About the Author
Larry James Hostetter lives in Lancaster, Pennsylvania with his wife of fifty-one years. He worked at his parents' greenhouses and flower shop for twenty-five years, a retail store, a church, and a retirement home until he retired at age seventy. He enjoys doing various forms of artwork, such as wood carving and painting. He received Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior as a child, but he did not see miracles until his life was changed after being baptized in the Holy Spirit. He yielded to the Holy Spirit, giving Him permission to be used by Him, whichever way He wanted. Larry ministers by giving out tongues and interpretation of tongues in prayer meetings, church services, and in private times of intercession. He has ministered in the other gifts of the Spirit as he was Spirit-led.
God's Revealed Words to Be Fulfilled is a 52-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63764-485-0. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/gods-revealed-words-to-be-fulfilled/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/gods-revealed-words-to-be-fulfilled/
Contact Information
