Wanaque, NJ Licensed Social Worker and Author Publishes Children's Book
December 30, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWe All Feel!, a new book by Joann Castiglia Whitmore, LCSW, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
We All Feel! is a book for children about the importance of expression. It is a relatable short story with examples of how to share feelings. Whitmore wants children and families to be inspired to talk more because talking helps!
About the Author
Joann Whitmore was inspired by her work with children along with her personal parenting journey. She is a licensed clinical social worker with extensive experience working with children and families. She lives in New Jersey with her husband and children. You can visit her website at jcwtherapy.com.
We All Feel! is a 30-page hardback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7231-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/we-all-feel/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/we-all-feel/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
