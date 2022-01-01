San Francisco, CA Author Publishes Book on the Culture of Health in The Congo
January 01, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPollution: Concepts of Taboo in the Analysis of Danger & Purity, a new book by Audrey C P Moungolo Iboumbi, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Learn about the anthropological basis for many of the traditional and cultural Congolese practices related to religion and the way in which these practices are thought to impact one's life, both then and now.
Our Congolese ancestors believed that the best way to respect religious conventions was to avoid pollution – or sin and uncleanliness – in society because it represented an evil spirit that impacted both the soul and the body. A work of nonfiction, Pollution: Concepts of Taboo in the Analysis of Danger & Purity details many aspects of Congolese culture as it pertains to pollution, particularly those related to anthropological taboos associated with sexual health and reproduction.
Having been born and raised among these beliefs, Audrey C P Moungolo Iboumbi brings a first-person perspective that allows the reader to better understand what may be foreign or unfamiliar concepts through personal stories and details.
About the Author
Born in the République of Congo, Audrey C P Moungolo Iboumbi eventually studied journalism in Benin in West Africa, where she worked as a reporter for several years. In 2009, she earned her Bachelor's degree and professional license to become a journalist.
Five years later, Moungolo Iboumbi became a United States citizen, and in 2016, she earned her Associate's degree from Harry Truman College. Recently, she earned her second Bachelor's degree in Film and Digital Media Production from Loyola University Chicago and is now pursuing her Master's program in Film at the California College of the Arts.
Moungolo Iboumbi's hobbies include reading, writing, and watching movies. Pollution: Concepts of Taboo in the Analysis of Danger & Purity is her first book.
Pollution: Concepts of Taboo in the Analysis of Danger & Purity is an 86-page hardcover with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1407-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pollution-concepts-of-taboo-in-the-analysis-of-danger-and-purity/
