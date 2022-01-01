Queensland Australia Author Publishes Intriguing Fiction Novel
January 01, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMaestro of Madness, a new book by Peter Howard, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Eddie Philipson's post-traumatic stress disorder was diagnosed when he was forty-four years old. The nightmare hangover from being repeatedly raped when he was an eleven-year-old by his uncle has all but destroyed his personal life and his once buoyant business. For years he fought his demons unsuccessfully, as unsuspecting triggers prompted volatile reactions that caused him deep shame that led to his marriage breakdown.
PTSD is a terrible affliction that he has no control over. Or does he?
After a serendipitous meeting with a former client, Jason Emery, he is offered an intriguing and enterprising business opportunity. As Eddie builds the business with the aid of his two sons, it grows into a global success. For the scarred and impotent Eddie, a new love blossoms when he meets his new PR specialist, the erudite and beautiful Tina Watherley.
But each step of the way he is challenged by his demons, suffering a rollercoaster of emotions and some betrayals that rock him and his burgeoning belief in himself. Can he survive such vicious betrayals?
Set in Sydney, Australia, Maestro of Madness is a powerful story of one man's determination, and with help from his health professionals and loved ones, to become the maestro of his madness.
About the Author
Peter Howard has been writing in one way or another for over forty years-be it as a journalist or multi-media presenter. His passion has been food, and he has published many cookbooks and textbooks and was also a celebrity chef on Australian TV for two decades. . He has always loved writing and now concentrates on doing what he loves. As a Vietnam vet, Howard knows about PTSD and recognizes the challenges this affliction brings and the many ways to battle it. Howard lives in a stunning Bayside suburb outside Brisbane, Australia.
Maestro of Madness is a 246-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63867-391-0. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/maestro-of-madness/
