Green Cove Spring, FL Author Publishes Mystery Romance Novel
January 01, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsShadowed Truth: Discovery, a new book by Catie Jax, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Shadowed Truth: Discovery invites the reader to explore their perception of reality. Some events completely turn your life upside down, forcing you to figure how to grapple with the changes.
Beautiful Ariella had her whole life planned out. She meets Jace, a handsomely rugged stranger with secrets. Everything Ari knows about life is about to change. Lies, secrets, and dangers unfold and who she really is are about to be revealed. Secret forces manipulate history. Follow her as she discovers her shadowed past, discovers that her potential is far greater than she believed. Observe the struggles she faces to become the person she was born to be while desperately attempting to save her family. A story of love, lies, family, and shadowed truth, a story of discovery…
About the Author
Author Catie Jax from her earliest years has had a passion for stories. Stories that explored life, family, love, fantasy, science, fiction, and other realities. Growing up in a small agricultural community in Western New York, she would spend her time at the Oatka creek on a small island spreading the wings of her imagination to find an inner peace which eluded her. A peace she sought from the world that was her reality.
Her family is very dear to her heart. She had 5 children, raising them as a single parent, 2 boys and 3 girls, but her eldest child was taken from her by a vicious enemy-cancer when he was a young man. If only she had the "mooka" from her story, she would never have had to experience that loss.
Shadowed Truth: Discovery is a 336-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63867-390-3. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/shadowed-truth-discovery/.
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
