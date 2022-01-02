Roxboro, NC Author Publishes Funny Family Book
January 02, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFamilies and Other Stuff! Is Anybody Sane?, a new book by Faye McGhee, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Families and Other Stuff! Is Anybody Sane? is about families and funny things that have happened in Faye McGhee's life. When the same kinds of things happen to others in their lives, they can realize that it has already happened to someone else and this will help them find the humor in their situation. Readers can express how they feel either in writing or verbal expressions; it makes life better, and they might need less medication.
About the Author
Faye McGhee is a retired nurse educator with a very active lifestyle. She was raised in a big family, having four brothers and five sisters. Her immediate family is not so big, and she is married with three children and three grandchildren. Her special interest is mental illness. She is a member of Nami and keeps up with all mental health information by attending workshops.
Faye's hobbies are reading, telling jokes, writing, traveling, going to the movies and eating popcorn, and studying the Bible. A big project she has ahead is learning to play the guitar. She loves life and tries to enjoy every minute of it.
Families and Other Stuff! Is Anybody Sane? is a 128-page paperback with a retail price of $28.00 (eBook $23.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3799-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/families-and-other-stuff-is-anybody-sane/
