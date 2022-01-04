Latrobe, PA Author Publishes Novel
January 04, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAnnie's Enchanted Years: Glorious Years of a Teenager's Life, a new book by Hilda Rodrigue Adams, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Anne's Enchanted Years is based on Hilda Rodrigue Adams' daughter who, from the age of five to thirty-three, was an exciting, fun, adventurous journey for her. This book is intended to stir emotions in the reader with happiness, joy, courage, and a feeling of enchantment.
About the Author
Hilda Rodrigue Adams was born in 1944, a native of Louisiana and a resident of Pennsylvania. Her accomplishments and achievements have been many throughout the years. Although this is her first book, she is thinking of proceeding with following books about Annie.
Hilda has a Bachelor of Arts in Education, a Master's in Education, and over thirty hours of study in education & psychology.
Annie's Enchanted Years: Glorious Years of a Teenager's Life is a 54-page hardcover with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4193-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/annies-enchanted-years/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us