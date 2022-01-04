Bolivian Author Publishes Collection of Poetry
January 04, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Diary of a Psychotic: Voices Don't Give Breaks, a new book by Zaskia E. A. Antelo Mercado, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Diary of a Psychotic: Voices Don't Give Breaks is based on Zaskia Mercado's feelings as she suffered from psychosis. Every day she was hearing voices, which was hell from the start to the end. They would even invade her dreams. Resting was not an option; they would be there with her from the time she woke up until she went to bed.
This collection of her poetry depicts those horrible experiences as she journeys through life in hopes of finding some solace and relief.
About the Author
Zaskia E. A. Antelo Mercado is part of LGBTQ and vegan activism. She loves writing and reading. For now she is single, looking for the right person. She started out by writing fanfics then decided to write her own book. Zaskia dedicates all of her works to her mommy, because she has been her rock.
A Diary of a Psychotic is a 102-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3479-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-diary-of-a-psychotic/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-diary-of-a-psychotic/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us