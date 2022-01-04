Deltona, FL Author Publishes Romance Novel
January 04, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTrusting Fate, a new book by J.V. Cristie, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Olivia Sullivan and Jake Mitchell were high school sweethearts in a quaint Texas city. When Jake decided to join the US Navy after graduation, Olivia accepted a full dance scholarship to Florida State University. The two love birds agreed to go their separate ways, wanting the other to follow their dreams and experience life to the fullest.
Olivia's plans tragically changed forever though when a drunk driver plowed into the family car, leaving her orphaned and broken. After twelve weeks in a coma, Olivia found a miraculous surprise amongst the anguish: a secret.
What happens when Jake and Olivia reconnect after eight years? Will their once fiery love be rekindled, or has it been snuffed out by time? Can Jake ever forgive Olivia's secret?
Trusting Fate invites readers on an adventure, navigating the tumultuous waters of loss, family, deceit, and love.
About the Author
J.V. Cristie lives in central Florida with her high school sweetheart and husband of twenty-three years; together, they have two beautiful daughters. When not writing, she can be found spending time with her family, tackling home improvement projects, or indulging her coffee addiction.
Trusting Fate is a 166-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7073-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/trusting-fate/
