Las Vegas, Nevada Author Publishes Cop Novel
January 05, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMurder at Mott Place, a new book by Vic Ceren, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This fascinating cop drama was inspired by the author growing up next door to a police station and asking the patrolmen about their day when they got off duty. It focuses on the life of a cop who sees the world through his own eyes and idea of right and wrong. For him there are no gray areas. This action-packed novel will keep readers turning the pages.
About the Author
Vic Ceren currently resides in Las Vegas, Nevada. He attended North Carolina State, Santa Monica City College, California State University Northridge, and has a teaching credential from Northridge.
Murder at Mott Place is a 192-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7084-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/murder-at-mott-place/
