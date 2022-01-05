Weirton, WV Author Publishes Children's Book
January 05, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMama Rosie's Bedtime Stories, a new book by Rosie J. McAllister, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Mama Rosie's Bedtime Stories is a collection of three adorable short stories!
"Princess in Blue Jeans" is a family story about how family time is important. It also shows how you can be yourself no matter what you are wearing and that it's the small things in life that make a child happy.
"Muddy Sneakers" is about allowing yourself to be different, allowing others to be different, not pressuring others to do as you do, and acceptance of others.
And "My Secret Shadow" is about a young girl whose best friend is her own shadow. It's not known if she is a complete loner. This story teaches us that it is important in life to find a balance that you are comfortable with, even if no one else understands it.
About the Author
Rosie J. McAllister was born and raised in Mississippi. She's married to Rudy McAllister, and they have a blended family of six children and nine grandchildren, whom she loves very much.
She currently lives in Weirton, WV, where she is a daycare provider, respite care provider, foster parent, and youth director.
Rosie's passion is caring for others and teaching others to care for themselves, both mentally and physically. She enjoys worship services, cooking, writing, sports, and last but not least family time.
Mama Rosie's Bedtime Stories is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4948-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/mama-rosies-bedtime-stories/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/mama-rosies-bedtime-stories/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
