Brunswick, ME Author Publishes YA Fiction Novel
January 05, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDear Bully, a new book by Alexis Mitchell, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Holly is a struggling sixteen-year-old who has been dealing with many common hurdles, parents who aren't there for her, a bully who was once her friend, teens at school who never truly liked her. Can she make it through the hardships of high school and beyond?
Read Holly's diary as she fights through teen love and depression. Does she get everything she's ever wanted and more?
About the Author
Alexis Mitchell is a young Wattpad writer who has enjoyed writing stories her whole life. She lives in Maine with her family and many pets. She loves photography and reading other writers' stories. Her writing feels like freedom to her. It's helped her get through tough times in life. This book is for her grandmother, who loved writing just as much as Alexis.
Dear Bully is a 106-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-64957-891-4. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/dear-bully/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/dear-bully/
