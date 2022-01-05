San Marcos, CA Author Publishes Dazzling Children's Book
January 05, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSled, a new book by Jay Carde, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Sled, A Tale About Christmas is the story of a masterful toy maker who braves a snowstorm on Christmas Day to deliver his toys to the children of a small mountain village. During his travail, he is mysteriously whisked away on a dazzling adventure to a faraway land populated by unforgettable characters struggling with evildoers bent on undermining the spirit of Christmas. Sled is a story for children of all ages.
About the Author
Jay Carde is an American novelist, short story writer and artist. He lives with his wife in San Marcos, California. He has authored The Curiosities of Professor Hickory (published 2018) and Sled, A Tale About Christmas (released 2019). Publication of his third book The Fudgelin' Ponies is anticipated in 2022.
"As a writer of fiction literature, I hope to spur the imagination of young readers by adding poetry and rhyme to my prose. Mixing narrative with poetry is intended to increase emotional content, round out characters and explore deeper meanings of events in my stories."
The author produces original works of art for his book covers.
Sled is a 164-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63867-418-4. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/sled/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/sled/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
RoseDog Books
Contact Us