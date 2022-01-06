Elmira, NY Author Publishes Sci-Fi Fantasy Novel
The Gifted, a new book by Catalina Berry, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Gifted is a science fiction fantasy adventure about a person's ability to live past heartache, destruction, and loss. Kitty is a woman who only believes in survival and keeps her heart closed so she won't have conflict within herself. But as Kitty learns that love, hope, friendship, and family are what make a person want to survive in any type of life, readers may find a similar hope and beauty in their own pain as well.
About the Author
Having lived in many different places, Catalina Berry has used writing as an escape since she was a child. If her life were a story, she would be the villain people couldn't help but try to save. After four attempts, Berry graduated from college and now lives in Elmira, New York where she enjoys spending time with her family. Catalina often fills her free time with crafts and writing.
Follow the author on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TheGiftedCatalina.
The Gifted is a 272-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6482-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-gifted/
