Shawnee, KS Author Publishes Collection of Short Stories
January 06, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsManiacs, Monsters and a Bump in the Night, a new book by G. Richard Evans, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The stories in Maniacs, Monsters and a Bump in the Night run the gamut from the horrible things that can come from revenge, to the wonderful things that can come from sacrifice, and suffering. There is darkness, and horror, with a bit of fantasy and science fiction as well. These stories reveal how poor decision making, treating people with contempt, or the abuse, and punishment of a child can have serious, even deadly, consequences. The reader will understand after finishing this book how important it is to treat people with respect and dignity.
About the Author
G. Richard Evans worked in the substance abuse and addiction field for a quarter of a century, from Detox Technician to Program Director, while at the same time, teaching in the Addiction Studies program at a local Community College. Even in retirement, Evans still does what he can to help people get and stay sober. Evans writes songs and some poetry, enjoys a good movie or play, and watching his local sports teams in action. He is a widower, but finds himself fortunate to have three children and two grandchildren living close to him, allowing for plenty of quality time spent together. He has been a fan of horror for as long as he can remember and has an extensive collection of books from such authors as Stephen King, Robert McCammon and Dean Koontz. Three of the stories featured in this book were previously published in the 1980's.
Maniacs, Monsters and a Bump in the Night is a 132-page hardback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4189-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/maniacs-monsters-and-a-bump-in-the-night/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/maniacs-monsters-and-a-bump-in-the-night/
