Buffalo, NY Author Publishes Children's Book
January 06, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPuppy's First Day, a new book by Chris Irene, has been released by RoseDog Books.
About the Author Chris Irene is an educator who lives in Buffalo, New York. She has been teaching for thirty years and has had the pleasure of working with students of all ages. Irene understands that easing student fears is critical in helping them to become more productive learners. She created the characters in her book to show children that schools have many "helpers" to assist them throughout their day. Presently, Irene teaches at the high school and collegiate levels. Puppy's First Day is her first children's book.
Puppy's First Day is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63867-837-3. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/puppys-first-day/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/puppys-first-day/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
RoseDog Books
Contact Us